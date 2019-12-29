Programmazione del calcio in TV del 29-12-2019
- 13.30 Celtic–Rangers (Scottish Premier League) – SPORTITALIA
- 15.00 Arsenal–Chelsea (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 15.00 Cittadella-Virtus Entella (Serie B) – RAI SPORT e DAZN
- 15.00 Crotone-Trapani (Serie B) – DAZN
- 15.00 Juve Stabia-Cosenza (Serie B) – DAZN
- 15.00 Perugia-Cosenza (Serie B) – DAZN
- 15.00 Pisa-Frosinone (Serie B) – DAZN
- 15.00 Pordenone-Cremonese (Serie B) – DAZN
- 15.00 Pisa-Salernitana (Serie B) – DAZN
- 17.30 Liverpool-Wolverhampton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO
- 17.30 Globe Soccer Awards – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
- 18.00 Benevento–Ascoli (Serie B) – DAZN
- 19.00 Manchester City–Sheffield United (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 21.00 Empoli–Livorno (Serie B) – DAZN