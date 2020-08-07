UltimissimeAltre News

Programmazione del calcio in TV del 7/8/2020

di Pasquale Spera

  • 11.30 Western United-Western Sydney Wanderers (A-League) – SPORTITALIA
  • 21.00 Diretta Goal Champions League – SKY SPORT COLLECTION e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite, 486 digitale terrestre)
  • 21.00 JuventusLione (Champions League) – CANALE 5, SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT (canale 252 satellite)
  • 21.00 Manchester CityReal Madrid (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT (canale 253 satellite)
  • 21.00 PescaraPerugia (Playout Serie B) – DAZN

