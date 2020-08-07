Programmazione del calcio in TV del 7/8/2020
- 11.30 Western United-Western Sydney Wanderers (A-League) – SPORTITALIA
- 21.00 Diretta Goal Champions League – SKY SPORT COLLECTION e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite, 486 digitale terrestre)
- 21.00 Juventus–Lione (Champions League) – CANALE 5, SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT (canale 252 satellite)
- 21.00 Manchester City–Real Madrid (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT (canale 253 satellite)
- 21.00 Pescara–Perugia (Playout Serie B) – DAZN