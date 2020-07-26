Programmazione del calcio in TV del 26/7/2020
- 14.30 Hacken-Goteborg (Allsvenskan) – SPORTITALIA
- 17.00 Diretta Goal Premier League – SKY SPORT UNO
- 17.00 Leicester–Manchester United (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 17.15 Bologna–Lecce (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1
- 19.00 Midtjylland-Aalborg (Playoff Superligaen) – SI Solo Calcio
- 19.30 Diretta Goal (Serie A) – SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
- 19.30 Verona–Lazio (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 252 satellite, 484 digitale terrestre)
- 19.30 Roma–Fiorentina (Serie A) – SKY SPORT (canale 253 satellite)
- 19.30 SPAL–Torino (Serie A) – SKY SPORT (canale 254 satellite, 485 digitale terrestre)
- 19.30 Cagliari–Udinese (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1
- 19.30 Swansea–Brentford (Playoff Championship) – DAZN
- 21.45 Juventus–Sampdoria (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)