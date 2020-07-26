UltimissimeAltre News

Programmazione del calcio in TV del 26/7/2020

di Pasquale Spera

Programmazione del calcio in TV del 26/7/2020

  • 14.30 Hacken-Goteborg (Allsvenskan) – SPORTITALIA
  • 17.00 Diretta Goal Premier League – SKY SPORT UNO
  • 17.00 LeicesterManchester United (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
  • 17.15 BolognaLecce (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1
  • 19.00 Midtjylland-Aalborg (Playoff Superligaen) – SI Solo Calcio
  • 19.30 Diretta Goal (Serie A) – SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
  • 19.30 VeronaLazio (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 252 satellite, 484 digitale terrestre)
  • 19.30 RomaFiorentina (Serie A) – SKY SPORT (canale 253 satellite)
  • 19.30 SPALTorino (Serie A) – SKY SPORT (canale 254 satellite, 485 digitale terrestre)
  • 19.30 CagliariUdinese (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1
  • 19.30 SwanseaBrentford (Playoff Championship) – DAZN
  • 21.45 JuventusSampdoria (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
Continua a leggere
Segui persemprenapoli su facebook, twitter, youtube
Potrebbe piacerti anche
Dall'Italia

Le partite della 37esima giornata: Napoli in campo martedì sera

Ultimissime

Genoa-Inter 0-3, il tabellino

Ultimissime

La conferenza integrale di De Zerbi

Ultimissime

Napoli calcio:” E’ stato il Napoli dei ” diversamente” bomber

Ultimissime

La conferenza integrale di Gattuso

Ultimissime

De Zerbi:” Ringhio è furbo e vi spiego il motivo”