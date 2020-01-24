Programmazione del calcio in TV del 24/01/2020
- 08.30 Melbourne City-Sydney FC (A-League) – SPORTITALIA
- 14.30 Chievo–Roma (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
- 20.30 Borussia Dortmund-Colonia (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 20.45 Brescia–Milan (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
- 20.45 Nizza–Rennes (Ligue 1) – DAZN
- 21.00 Empoli-Chievo (Serie B) – RAI SPORT e DAZN
- 21.00 Osasuna-Levante (Liga) – DAZN
- 21.00 Northampton-Derby County (FA Cup) – DAZN e DAZN1