UltimissimeAltre News Programmazione del calcio in TV del 22/8/2020 di Pasquale Spera Pubblicato il 22 agosto, 2020 Programmazione del calcio in TV del 22/8/2020 17.00 Digione-Angers (Ligue 1) – DAZN 18.30 Dundee United-Celtic (Scottish Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL 20.45 Fiorentina–Inter (Serie A femminile) – SKY SPORT SERIE A 21.00 Lilla–Rennes (Ligue 1) – DAZN e DAZN1