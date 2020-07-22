Programmazione del calcio in TV del 22/07/2020
- 11.30 Perth Glory-Wellington Phoenix (A-League) – SPORTITALIA
- 15.08 Real Salt Lake–Sporting Kansas City (MLS) – DAZN
- 19.00 Manchester United–West Ham (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 19.30 Parma–Napoli (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1
- 20.45 Reggio Audace-Bari (Finale Playoff Serie C) – RAI SPORT e ELEVEN SPORTS
- 21.15 Liverpool–Chelsea (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 21.45 Diretta Goal Serie A – SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
- 21.45 Inter–Fiorentina (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 252 satellite)
- 21.45 Sampdoria–Genoa (Serie A) – SKY SPORT (canale 253 satellite, 484 digitale terrestre)
- 21.45 Torino–Verona (Serie A) – SKY SPORT (canale 254 satellite, 485 digitale terrestre)
- 21.45 Lecce–Brescia (Serie A) – SKY SPORT (canale 255 satellite, 486 digitale terrestre)
- 21.45 SPAL–Roma (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1