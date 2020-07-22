Programmazione del calcio in TV del 22/07/2020

UltimissimeAltre News

di Pasquale Spera

  • 11.30 Perth Glory-Wellington Phoenix (A-League) – SPORTITALIA
  • 15.08 Real Salt LakeSporting Kansas City (MLS) – DAZN
  • 19.00 Manchester UnitedWest Ham (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
  • 19.30 ParmaNapoli (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1
  • 20.45 Reggio Audace-Bari (Finale Playoff Serie C) – RAI SPORT e ELEVEN SPORTS
  • 21.15 LiverpoolChelsea (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
  • 21.45 Diretta Goal Serie A – SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
  • 21.45 InterFiorentina (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 252 satellite)
  • 21.45 SampdoriaGenoa (Serie A) – SKY SPORT (canale 253 satellite, 484 digitale terrestre)
  • 21.45 TorinoVerona (Serie A) – SKY SPORT (canale 254 satellite, 485 digitale terrestre)
  • 21.45 LecceBrescia (Serie A) – SKY SPORT (canale 255 satellite, 486 digitale terrestre)
  • 21.45 SPALRoma (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1
