Programmazione del calcio in TV del 18/1/2020

di Pasquale Spera

  • 09.30 Melbourne City-Newcastle Jets (A-League) – SI SOLOCALCIO
  • 11.00 SampdoriaRoma (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
  • 13.00 CagliariInter (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
  • 13.00 LevanteAlaves (Liga) – DAZN
  • 13.30 WatfordTottenham (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
  • 14.30 EmpoliChievo (Campionato Primavera) – SI SOLOCALCIO
  • 15.00 Lazio-Sampdoria (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
  • 15.00 Trapani-Ascoli (Serie B) – DAZN
  • 15.00 Juve Stabia-Empoli (Serie B) – DAZN
  • 15.00 CremoneseVenezia (Serie B) – DAZN
  • 15.00 Livorno-Virtus Entella (Serie B) – DAZN
  • 15.30 AugsburgBorussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT UNO
  • 16.00 West HamEverton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
  • 16.00 Real MadridSiviglia (Liga) – DAZN
  • 17.00 JuventusFiorentina (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
  • 18.00 SassuoloTorino (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
  • 18.00 Chievo-Perugia (Serie B) – DAZN
  • 18.30 Newcastle-Chelsea (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
  • 18.30 Osasuna-Valladolid (Liga) – DAZN
  • 18.30 Lipsia-Union Berlino (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT ARENA
  • 20.45 Napoli-Fiorentina (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1
  • 20.45 Pianese-Giana Erminio (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
  • 20.45 Cesena-Virtus Verona (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
  • 20.45 PIcerno-Viterbese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
  • 20.55 NantesLione (Coppa di Francia) – SPORTITALIA
  • 21.00 EibarAtletico Madrid (Liga) – DAZN
