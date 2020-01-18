Programmazione del calcio in TV del 18/1/2020
- 09.30 Melbourne City-Newcastle Jets (A-League) – SI SOLOCALCIO
- 11.00 Sampdoria–Roma (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
- 13.00 Cagliari–Inter (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
- 13.00 Levante–Alaves (Liga) – DAZN
- 13.30 Watford–Tottenham (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 14.30 Empoli–Chievo (Campionato Primavera) – SI SOLOCALCIO
- 15.00 Lazio-Sampdoria (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
- 15.00 Trapani-Ascoli (Serie B) – DAZN
- 15.00 Juve Stabia-Empoli (Serie B) – DAZN
- 15.00 Cremonese–Venezia (Serie B) – DAZN
- 15.00 Livorno-Virtus Entella (Serie B) – DAZN
- 15.30 Augsburg–Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT UNO
- 16.00 West Ham–Everton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 16.00 Real Madrid–Siviglia (Liga) – DAZN
- 17.00 Juventus–Fiorentina (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
- 18.00 Sassuolo–Torino (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
- 18.00 Chievo-Perugia (Serie B) – DAZN
- 18.30 Newcastle-Chelsea (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 18.30 Osasuna-Valladolid (Liga) – DAZN
- 18.30 Lipsia-Union Berlino (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT ARENA
- 20.45 Napoli-Fiorentina (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1
- 20.45 Pianese-Giana Erminio (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 20.45 Cesena-Virtus Verona (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 20.45 PIcerno-Viterbese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 20.55 Nantes–Lione (Coppa di Francia) – SPORTITALIA
- 21.00 Eibar–Atletico Madrid (Liga) – DAZN