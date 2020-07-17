Programmazione del calcio in TV del 17/07/2020
- 11.30 Sydney FC-Wellington Phoenix (A-League) – SPORTITALIA
- 18.45 Pescara–Frosinone (Serie B) – RAI SPORT, DAZN e DAZN1
- 20.30 Reggio Audace-Novara (Playoff Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 20.45 Bari-Carrarese (Playoff Serie C) – RAI SPORT e ELEVEN SPORTS
- 21.00 West Ham–Watford (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 21.00 Cittadella–Ascoli (Serie B) – DAZN
- 21.00 Juve Stabia-Chievo (Serie B) – DAZN
- 21.00 Pordenone-Cosenza (Serie B) – DAZN
- 21.00 Perugia–Cremonese (Serie B) – DAZN
- 21.00 Pisa-Trapani (Serie B) – DAZN
- 21.00 Spezia–Venezia (Serie B) – DAZN
- 21.00 Empoli-Entella (Serie B) – DAZN e DAZN1