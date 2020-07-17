UltimissimeAltre News

Programmazione del calcio in TV del 17/07/2020

di Pasquale Spera

  • 11.30 Sydney FC-Wellington Phoenix (A-League) – SPORTITALIA
  • 18.45 PescaraFrosinone (Serie B) – RAI SPORT, DAZN e DAZN1
  • 20.30 Reggio Audace-Novara (Playoff Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
  • 20.45 Bari-Carrarese (Playoff Serie C) – RAI SPORT e ELEVEN SPORTS
  • 21.00 West HamWatford (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
  • 21.00 CittadellaAscoli (Serie B) – DAZN
  • 21.00 Juve Stabia-Chievo (Serie B) – DAZN
  • 21.00 Pordenone-Cosenza (Serie B) – DAZN
  • 21.00 PerugiaCremonese (Serie B) – DAZN
  • 21.00 Pisa-Trapani (Serie B) – DAZN
  • 21.00 SpeziaVenezia (Serie B) – DAZN
  • 21.00 Empoli-Entella (Serie B) – DAZN e DAZN1
