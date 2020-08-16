UltimissimeAltre News

Programmazione del calcio in TV del 16/8/2020

di Pasquale Spera

Programmazione del calcio in TV del 16/8/2020

  • 14.30 Hammarby-Elfsborg (Allsvenskan) – SPORTITALIA
  • 17.30 LivingstonRangers (Scottish Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
  • 18.00 JuventusReal Madrid (Youth League) – CANALE 20
  • 19.00 Almeria-Girona (Playoff Segunda Division) – DAZN
  • 21.00 SivigliaManchester United (Semifinale Europa League) – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
  • 21.15 FrosinoneSpezia (Andata finale playoff Serie B) – RAI 2, DAZN e DAZN1
  • 22.00 Saragozza-Elche (Playoff Segunda Division) – DAZN
Continua a leggere
Segui persemprenapoli su facebook, twitter, youtube
Banner 300 x 250 – Literlfex – Post
Potrebbe piacerti anche
Altre News

Tabellino di Manchester City- Lione 

Altre News

Guardiola dopo il Barcellona: è la morte del tiki taka?

Ultimissime

Il Lione ruggisce ancora. Anche il City va K.0.

Ultimissime

Presidente del Lille:” Gabriel? Avrà successo ovunque!”

Ultimissime

Sportmediaset:”Per Milenkovic  è iniziata l’asta. Ma può…

Ultimissime

Corriere del Mezzogiorno:” E’ iniziata la rivoluzione di Gattuso”