diritti tv mediapro
Una telecamera all'interno dello stadio Meazza a Milano, in una immagine del 28 luglio 2005. Mediaset si e' aggiudicata in esclusiva assoluta per il triennio 2012-2015 sia la prima scelta tra le partite del turno del mercoledi' di Champions League sia tutti i diritti per tutte le piattaforme dell'intera Europa League. ANSA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
UltimissimeAltre News

Programmazione del calcio in TV del 11/1/2020

di Pasquale Spera

Programmazione del calcio in TV del 11/1/2020

  • 09.30 Perth Glory-Adelaide United (A-League) – SI SOLOCALCIO
  • 11.00 FiorentinaSampdoria (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
  • 11.00 ChievoCagliari (Campionato Primavera) – SI SOLOCALCIO
  • 13.00 NapoliJuventus (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
  • 13.30 Crystal PalaceArsenal (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
  • 13.30 BrentfordQPR (Championship) – DAZN
  • 14.30 TorinoSassuolo (Campionato Primavera) – SI SOLOCALCIO
  • 14.30 Rieti-Picerno (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
  • 15.00 Cagliari-Milan (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
  • 15.00 Cavese-Reggina (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
  • 15.00 Pro Patria-Albinoleffe (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
  • 16.00 LeicesterSouthampton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
  • 17.30 BordeauxLione (Ligue 1) – DAZN
  • 18.00 Lazio-Napoli (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
  • 18.30 TottenhamLiverpool (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
  • 19.30 Triestina-Sambenedettese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
  • 20.00 Metz-Strasburgo (Ligue 1) – DAZN
  • 20.45 InterAtalanta (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1

Continua a leggere
Banner 300 x 250 – Co.Tel.Pa. – Post
Potrebbe piacerti anche
Ultimissime

Giordano:” Non mi spiego il crollo del Napoli”

Ultimissime

Giordano” Ho il cuore grande per tifare sia Lazio che Napoli”

Ultimissime

Report Napoli e foto: I convocati

Ultimissime

Inzaghi:” Napoli sfortunato e arrabbiato”

Ultimissime

Fantacalcio-mania:Parma-Lecce

Ultimissime

Fantacalcio-mania: Roma-Juventus