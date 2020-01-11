Programmazione del calcio in TV del 11/1/2020
- 09.30 Perth Glory-Adelaide United (A-League) – SI SOLOCALCIO
- 11.00 Fiorentina–Sampdoria (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
- 11.00 Chievo–Cagliari (Campionato Primavera) – SI SOLOCALCIO
- 13.00 Napoli–Juventus (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
- 13.30 Crystal Palace–Arsenal (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 13.30 Brentford–QPR (Championship) – DAZN
- 14.30 Torino–Sassuolo (Campionato Primavera) – SI SOLOCALCIO
- 14.30 Rieti-Picerno (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Cagliari-Milan (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
- 15.00 Cavese-Reggina (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Pro Patria-Albinoleffe (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 16.00 Leicester–Southampton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 17.30 Bordeaux–Lione (Ligue 1) – DAZN
- 18.00 Lazio-Napoli (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
- 18.30 Tottenham–Liverpool (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 19.30 Triestina-Sambenedettese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 20.00 Metz-Strasburgo (Ligue 1) – DAZN
- 20.45 Inter–Atalanta (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1