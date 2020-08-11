UltimissimeAltre News

Programmazione del calcio in TV del 11/08/2020

di Pasquale Spera

  • 19.00 Dundee United-Hibernian (Scottish Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
  • 21.00 Diretta Goal Europa League – SKY SPORT COLLECTION e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite, 486 digitale terrestre)
  • 21.00 Wolverhampton-Siviglia (Europa League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT (canale 252 satellite)
  • 21.00 ShakhtarBasilea (Europa League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT (canale 253 satellite)
  • 21.00 SpeziaChievo (Semifinale playoff Serie B) – DAZN
