diritti tv mediapro
Una telecamera all'interno dello stadio Meazza a Milano, in una immagine del 28 luglio 2005. Mediaset si e' aggiudicata in esclusiva assoluta per il triennio 2012-2015 sia la prima scelta tra le partite del turno del mercoledi' di Champions League sia tutti i diritti per tutte le piattaforme dell'intera Europa League. ANSA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
UltimissimeAltre News

Programmazione del calcio in TV del 1/2/2020

di Pasquale Spera

Programmazione del calcio in TV del 1/2/2020

Continua a leggere
Banner 300 x 250 – Galà – Post
Potrebbe piacerti anche
Ultimissime

Fiorentina scatenata.Preso Aguedelo

Ultimissime

Pedullà:” Younes vuole andare all’estero”

Ultimissime

Le ultimissime dal mercato di Persemprenapoli

Primo piano

Amrabat sposa la causa della Fiorentina

Ultimissime

Modugno: Tornano i pezzi da novanta”

Ultimissime

Martorelli:” Petagna 20 milioni? Non ci vale”