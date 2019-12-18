diritti tv mediapro
Una telecamera all'interno dello stadio Meazza a Milano, in una immagine del 28 luglio 2005. Mediaset si e' aggiudicata in esclusiva assoluta per il triennio 2012-2015 sia la prima scelta tra le partite del turno del mercoledi' di Champions League sia tutti i diritti per tutte le piattaforme dell'intera Europa League. ANSA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
Programmazione calcio in TV del 18/12/2019

di Pasquale Spera

  • 14.00 InterFrosinone (Coppa Italia Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
  • 14.30 Piacenza-Juventus U23 (Coppa Italia Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
  • 16.00 Juventus-Bologna (Coppa Italia Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
  • 17.30 Catanzaro-Catania (Coppa Italia Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
  • 18.30 Monterrey-Liverpool (Semifinale Mondiale per Club) – CANALE 20
  • 18.30 Bayer Leverkusen-Hertha (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
  • 18.55 Sampdoria-Juventus (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
  • 20.00 BarcellonaReal Madrid (Liga) – DAZN e DAZN1
  • 20.00 Vicenza-Feralpisalò (Coppa Italia Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
  • 20.30 FriburgoBayern (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
  • 20.45 BresciaSassuolo (Serie A) – SKY SPORT (canale 253 satellite, 484 digitale)
  • 20.45 EvertonLeicester (League Cup) – DAZN
  • 20.45 Oxford United-Manchester City (League Cup) – DAZN
  • 20.45 Hearts-Celtic (Scottish Premier League) – SPORTITALIA
  • 21.00 Manchester United-Colchester (League Cup) – DAZN
  • 21.05 Le Mans-PSG (Coupe de la Ligue) – DAZN
