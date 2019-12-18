Programmazione calcio in TV del 18/12/2019
- 14.00 Inter–Frosinone (Coppa Italia Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
- 14.30 Piacenza-Juventus U23 (Coppa Italia Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 16.00 Juventus-Bologna (Coppa Italia Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
- 17.30 Catanzaro-Catania (Coppa Italia Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 18.30 Monterrey-Liverpool (Semifinale Mondiale per Club) – CANALE 20
- 18.30 Bayer Leverkusen-Hertha (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 18.55 Sampdoria-Juventus (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
- 20.00 Barcellona–Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN e DAZN1
- 20.00 Vicenza-Feralpisalò (Coppa Italia Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 20.30 Friburgo–Bayern (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 20.45 Brescia–Sassuolo (Serie A) – SKY SPORT (canale 253 satellite, 484 digitale)
- 20.45 Everton–Leicester (League Cup) – DAZN
- 20.45 Oxford United-Manchester City (League Cup) – DAZN
- 20.45 Hearts-Celtic (Scottish Premier League) – SPORTITALIA
- 21.00 Manchester United-Colchester (League Cup) – DAZN
- 21.05 Le Mans-PSG (Coupe de la Ligue) – DAZN