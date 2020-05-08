epa07593429 An undated handout film still provided by the Cannes Film Festival 2019 organization shows a scene of 'The Traitor' (Il traditore). The movie by Marco Bellocchio is presented in the Official Competition at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival running from 14 to 25 May 2019. EPA/CANNES FILM FESTIVAL / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Ultimissime

David: miglior film è Il Traditore

di Imma Amato

 Il Traditore di Marco Bellocchio ha vinto il David di Donatello come miglior film, stando alla recente notizia dell’ Ansa.

