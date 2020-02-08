diritti tv
Programmazione calcio in TV del 8/2/2020

di Pasquale Spera

Programmazione calcio in TV del 8/2/2020

  • 09.30 Brisbane Roar-Adelaide United (A-League) – SI SOLOCALCIO
  • 11.00 RomaFiorentina (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
  • 13.00 InterNapoli (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
  • 13.00 LevanteLeganes (Liga) – DAZN
  • 13.30 EvertonCrystal Palace (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
  • 14.30 AtalantaSassuolo (Campionato Primavera) – SI SOLOCALCIO
  • 15.00 Fiorentina-Atalanta (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
  • 15.00 CrotoneCremonese (Serie B) – DAZN
  • 15.00 CittadellaEmpoli (Serie B) – DAZN
  • 15.00 VeneziaFrosinone (Serie B) – DAZN
  • 15.00 Pordenone-Livorno (Serie B) – DAZN
  • 15.30 Schalke 04-Paderborn (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
  • 16.00 GetafeValencia (Liga) – DAZN
  • 16.30 ChievoBologna (Campionato Primavera) – SI SOLOCALCIO (differita)
  • 17.30 MarsigliaTolosa (Ligue 1) – DAZN
  • 18.00 TorinoSampdoria (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
  • 18.00 PerugiaSpezia (Serie B) – DAZN
  • 18.30 BrightonWatford (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
  • 18.30 Bayer L.-Borussia D. (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT UNO
  • 18.30 Valladolid-Villarreal (Liga) – DAZN
  • 18.30 Sampdoria-Pescara (Campionato Primavera) – SI SOLOCALCIO (differita)
  • 20.00 Rennes-Brest (Ligue 1) – DAZN
  • 20.45 VeronaJuventus (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1
  • 20.45 Pro Vercelli-Pontedera (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
  • 20.45 Fano-Feralpisalò (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
  • 20.45 Rieti-Catanzaro (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
  • 21.00 Atletico Madrid-Granada (Liga) – DAZN
