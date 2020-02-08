Programmazione calcio in TV del 8/2/2020
Programmazione calcio in TV del 8/2/2020
- 09.30 Brisbane Roar-Adelaide United (A-League) – SI SOLOCALCIO
- 11.00 Roma–Fiorentina (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
- 13.00 Inter–Napoli (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
- 13.00 Levante–Leganes (Liga) – DAZN
- 13.30 Everton–Crystal Palace (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 14.30 Atalanta–Sassuolo (Campionato Primavera) – SI SOLOCALCIO
- 15.00 Fiorentina-Atalanta (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
- 15.00 Crotone–Cremonese (Serie B) – DAZN
- 15.00 Cittadella–Empoli (Serie B) – DAZN
- 15.00 Venezia–Frosinone (Serie B) – DAZN
- 15.00 Pordenone-Livorno (Serie B) – DAZN
- 15.30 Schalke 04-Paderborn (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 16.00 Getafe–Valencia (Liga) – DAZN
- 16.30 Chievo–Bologna (Campionato Primavera) – SI SOLOCALCIO (differita)
- 17.30 Marsiglia–Tolosa (Ligue 1) – DAZN
- 18.00 Torino–Sampdoria (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
- 18.00 Perugia–Spezia (Serie B) – DAZN
- 18.30 Brighton–Watford (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 18.30 Bayer L.-Borussia D. (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT UNO
- 18.30 Valladolid-Villarreal (Liga) – DAZN
- 18.30 Sampdoria-Pescara (Campionato Primavera) – SI SOLOCALCIO (differita)
- 20.00 Rennes-Brest (Ligue 1) – DAZN
- 20.45 Verona–Juventus (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1
- 20.45 Pro Vercelli-Pontedera (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 20.45 Fano-Feralpisalò (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 20.45 Rieti-Catanzaro (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 21.00 Atletico Madrid-Granada (Liga) – DAZN