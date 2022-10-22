PRIMA PAGINA: Il Roma del 22 Ottobre 2022

Buongiorno a tutti i lettori di persemprenapoli.it, vi presentiamo la rassegna stampa di oggi, con la Prima Pagina de Il Roma che titola, in taglio alto a sinistra, “Abraham-Osimhen, sfida tra giganti neri”
RESTA AGGIORNATO SULLE VICENDE DEL NAPOLI, SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL
Instagram PSN: https://www.instagram.com/persemprenapoli222/
Twitter PSN: https://twitter.com/psnapoli
Facebook PSN: https://www.facebook.com/PSNapoli
Youtube PSN:https://www.youtube.
com/channel/UC6vnXp-wqQbafB_4prI9r9w
https://www.persemprenapoli.it